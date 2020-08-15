Grade school student at Edmond Catholic school tests positive for COVID-19

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A student at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School in Edmond has tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Elizabeth Principal Laura Cain released a letter to St. Elizabeth community members on Friday, informing them that the student tested positive for coronavirus.

Cain said the student’s classmates have been notified about the COVID-19 presence.

“St. Elizabeth’s will continue to clean and disinfect surfaces inside the school. Additionally, it is important to note that the impacted school family followed the defined school protocols, and the school was able to take immediate precautions,” Cain said in the letter.

Cain urged the St. Elizabeth community to remain vigilant and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended best practices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC recommends that community members take the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid close contact with those who are sick.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.

• Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose.

• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.

• Stay at home, if possible.

• If you must go out, practice social distancing, leaving at least six feet between you and other people.

• Avoid gatherings that include more than 10 people.

There have been numerous reports of COVID-19 showing up in local schools.

Moore Public Schools announced on Friday that a student who knowingly had COVID-19 came to school.

Konawa Public Schools dismissed class on Friday after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

An Edmond Public Schools teacher tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. However, the teacher has not had contact with students because teacher professional development was conducted in Edmond this week.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department issued an advisory on Thursday reporting that there was possible COVID-19 exposure at multiple Oklahoma County school facilities. Also, Newcastle Public Schools sent notice that a student at Newcastle Elementary had tested positive for COVID-19.

The CDC lists the following recommendations for those who have had close contact – within 6 feet for approximately 15 minutes – with an individual who has COVID-19:

• Stay home until 14 days after last exposure and maintain social distance (at least 6 feet) from others at all times

• Self-monitor for symptoms

• Check temperature twice a day

• Watch for fever, cough, or shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19

• Avoid contact with people at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19

• Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop

