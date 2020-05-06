Guthrie City Council votes to allow face mask ordinance to expire

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – For a full month in Guthrie, the law has been to wear a face mask in public, but starting Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., that all changes.

“For us to mandate the mask going out and about, I don’t know that I agree with that. We can’t play mom and dad on this thing. I think it’s time to lighten it up now,” said Councilman Brian Bothroyd.

Guthrie City Council voted to allow its mask mandate to expire, but their opinions were divided during their meeting Tuesday night.

“I’m concerned if we give the message that it is no longer important, then we’re gonna see a significant spike,” said Mayor Steven Gentling.

The meeting became heated.

Brothroyd yelling, “Let me finish!”

The mayor, referred to the earlier mask mandate saying, “Hell yeah, it worked so why take it away?!”

Gentling was the only person to vote to continue the mandate.

“I’ll continue to wear the mask,” he told KFOR.

Others in Guthrie say they agree with the mayor.

“Wearing a mask is not about you, it’s about the people you go home to,” said Stacey Frazier, a citizen.

“I’m disappointed. I know the cases are still spiking. It’s just too early…way too early,” said Art Aguirre, an owner of shops in Guthrie.

For Aguirre, masks will still be mandatory for customers entering his store.

“Definitely. We’re gonna have signs. We will not allow anybody to come in the stores without masks,” said Aguirre.

Some in Guthrie say their masks are off for good.

“What are they scared of? After seeing the numbers, it’s not that bad. I don’t think you should be forced to wear a mask,” said Alan Marshall, a local resident.

“Since it’s been a little while, it’s probably not a big deal. I feel like I’ll be alright without it,” said another resident, Tyler Johnson.

Guthrie City Council members say although it’s no longer the law, they will still wear their masks and encourage others to do the same.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage