Guthrie City Council votes to follow Stitt guidelines; allow personal care businesses to open

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Guthrie have voted to change an emergency ordinance regarding COVID-19.

Last week, Gov. Stitt announced his plan to reopen the state and non-essential businesses in three phases, with the first phase beginning on April 24.

Under the guidelines of the first phase of the plan, personal care businesses like hair salons and spas could open while following strict sanitation and social distancing rules.

Restaurants, movie theaters, and sporting venues could open to the public on May 1.

One day after Gov. Stitt’s announcement, a group of Guthrie residents filed a federal lawsuit against the city, saying the ‘shelter-in-place’ order infringes on their constitutional rights.

“Multiple violations of the Constitution. Multiple violations of Oklahoma law,” Oklahoma City Attorney Frank Urbanic said. “Why can’t somebody go and stand six feet away from somebody at a grocery store, but they can’t stand six feet away from somebody in a church?”

On Monday, the Guthrie City Council voted to rescind part of their ‘shelter-in-place’ ordinance in order to follow the guidelines put forth by Gov. Stitt.

The city council voted to allow personal care businesses to open immediately, and other non-essential businesses like retail establishments and restaurants could open on May 1.

City leaders say they are following Gov. Stitt’s recommendations that he put in place for future reopening phases.

The council members said that residents would still be required to wear masks while out in public where social distancing is not possible, like in stores or in church.

During the meeting, council members stressed that they would be able to put the ‘shelter-in-place’ order back in place if COVID-19 cases spiked in the community.