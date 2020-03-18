1  of  2
Breaking News
KFOR Interactive Radar Closings and Delays
Live Now
Watch Live: Presidential Coronavirus Task Force holds briefing on COVID-19 pandemic
graphic saying latest coronavirus coverage
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronavirus hotline number

Guthrie Fire Department: Do not call for an ambulance if you think you have COVID-19; only call for emergencies

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Guthrie Fire Department has an urgent plea to the public: Do not call for an ambulance if you think you have the coronavirus.

Fire officials say if you think you have COVID-19, that is not a valid reason to call for an ambulance.

The department says the EMS and hospital system is going to see an undue overload it cannot sustain.

If you do need to call for an ambulance, tell 911 about your symptoms and take precautions on your end to prevent spreading the virus.

Guthrie fire officials may be wearing masks and other protective equipment, and ask the public to not be alarmed as they are doing that “to prevent the spread of the virus” to personnel.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter