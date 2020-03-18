Guthrie Fire Department: Do not call for an ambulance if you think you have COVID-19; only call for emergencies

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Guthrie Fire Department has an urgent plea to the public: Do not call for an ambulance if you think you have the coronavirus.

Fire officials say if you think you have COVID-19, that is not a valid reason to call for an ambulance.

The department says the EMS and hospital system is going to see an undue overload it cannot sustain.

If you do need to call for an ambulance, tell 911 about your symptoms and take precautions on your end to prevent spreading the virus.

Guthrie fire officials may be wearing masks and other protective equipment, and ask the public to not be alarmed as they are doing that “to prevent the spread of the virus” to personnel.