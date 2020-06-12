Guthrie optometry office forced to close after employee tests positive for COVID-19

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – An employee of Guthrie Vision Source tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday after working for about three days with patients and thinking it wasn’t the virus.

“It’s been a bizarre couple days,” said Michael Bennett, optometrist and part owner of Guthrie Vision Source.

The office won’t be seeing any business for the time being. As soon as the employee tested positive, Bennett decided to close up shop.

“He thinks he got it down in Bricktown at a restaurant or bar,” Bennett said.

The employee’s trip to downtown Oklahoma City was taken last Thursday. Bennett said the very next day, the employee complained about a lack of taste.

“Thought maybe it’s allergy-related because he’s had bad allergies,” he said.

Not thinking much of it, the employee decided to continue going to work. Bennett said he is in a manager position and came in contact with clients by helping them pick lenses and doing other administrative work. By the next morning, Bennett said the employee knew something was wrong.

“Woke up on Saturday, had some orange juice and couldn’t taste it at all,” he said.

However, the employee still didn’t think it was COVID-19. He was back in the office on Monday. But by Tuesday, Bennett said it was time to check and see what it was.

“Thought maybe you ought to go get tested just to rule it out,” Bennett said. “And it came back positive.”

Logan county, along with three surrounding counties, are all seeing double digits in positive cases. Logan County has 19, Payne County has 45, Kingfisher County has 11 and Garfield County has 26.

The mayor of Stillwater, in Payne County, posted on Facebook Thursday, saying they have seen 10 positive cases pop up in the last 10 days.

Bennett said constant sanitization has helped them out throughout this incident.

“We had somebody positive in our office for three days and no staff caught it,” he said.

He claims that none of their patients have tested positive either.

“We’ve been in communication with a lot of them,” Bennett said.

Now, Bennett said he’s just hoping everyone inside and outside of the office can stay healthy.

“We haven’t had any problems up until this point,” he said.

While they are closed, another business in town has offered to take any of their emergency patients until they reopen. Bennett said they plan to reopen Monday, June 15.

