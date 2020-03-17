Harkins Theatres temporarily suspends operations of movie theatres due to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re wanting to catch the latest movie on the big screen, you’re going to have to wait.

On Monday, President and CEO of Harkins Theatres, Mike Bowers, announced all Harkins Theatres would temporarily close through March 31 due to COVID-19.

Bowers, in part, said on Monday, “the health and well-being of our loyal team and guests is and always will be our priority. While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Harkins Theatres, today, following the guidance from the CDC, the WHO and the federal government, we have determined that we must temporarily suspend the operation of our movie theatres through March 31, 2020.”

During this time, Harkins will continue to pay all employees.

Movies will be rescheduled, Bowers said.

