Harlem Globetrotters suspend Saturday game at Chesapeake Energy Arena

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Harlem Globetrotters announced Thursday evening that they are suspending their Saturday, March 14 game at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Chesapeake Energy Arena released the following statement:

“The Harlem Globetrotters announced that they will be suspending planned games, including our events scheduled for March 14. Fans are encouraged to hold on to tickets, as the team will make every effort to reschedule as soon as possible. We’ll release more info soon.”

Several events at Chesapeake Energy Arena, including the March 12 Cher concert and an April 3 Michael Bublé concert, have been postponed amid rising coronavirus concerns.