Have a cold or flu? Stay home to recover, Oklahoma City Zoo officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have the flu or a cold, the Oklahoma City Zoo is asking you to stay home and recover.

Zoo officials announced on Facebook on Thursday that they are monitoring the latest developments from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization for COVID-19.

They are also enhancing their cleaning and sanitation efforts on all guest and employee touchpoints, continuing to provide anti-bacterial soap in all hand-washing stations, and alcohol-based hand sanitizers throughout the zoo.

Staff is frequently cleaning and disinfecting all ride vehicles, water fountains, playground equipment, countertops, restrooms, food locations, and employee break areas.

“As much as we love welcoming guests to connect with the wildlife in our care, we ask that guests not visit the OKC Zoo when sick with a cold or flu. Staying home to recover is not only good for your health; it ensures the well-being of others, too. We are asking Zoo employees who are sick to stay home. If anyone has a fever or becomes sick while at work, we will immediately release them to see their medical provider. Rest assured that we are taking the necessary precautions in this evolving situation. “

The zoo says the safety and well-being of guests and staff is the top priority every day at the zoo.