Health Check: Answering coronavirus questions

Dr. Melinda Cail answers the questions that are weighing heavily on the minds of community members during the coronavirus pandemic.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dr. Melinda Cail joined News 4 via Skype on Thursday to speak about the coronavirus pandemic, and answered the questions that are weighing heavily on the minds of community members.

New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that a significant number of young adults are being hospitalized because of COVID-19.

This has been a surprise to many people, and a wake-up call for how the public at large should be adapting their behavior to the pandemic

Cail talks about these changing times in the above video.

