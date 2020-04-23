Health Check: How contact tracing can help stop coronavirus spread

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Detective work is essential to fighting the spread of COVID-19.

Oklahoma is estimated to need hundreds of workers who can quickly track everyone who has been in contact with individuals sick from COVID-19.

That tracking process is called contact tracing.

Dr. Melinda Cail with primary health-partners joined News 4 via Skype Thursday to discuss contact tracing and other current COVID-19 topics, including two pet cats in New York who contracted COVID-19.

