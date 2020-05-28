Live Now
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The COVID-19 pandemic has been stressful for people across Oklahoma, and COVID-related stress has not subsided as more and more people get back out into public.

The fear and anxiety caused by COVID-19 can be overwhelming for both adults and children.

Dr. Melinda Cail with Primary Health Partners in Edmond has a few tips on how to manage such anxiety.

Cail said everybody is a little stressed and a little stir crazy during the pandemic, but stress becomes concerning when it leads to excessive worrying that interferes with sleep or eating patterns, or worsens chronic health problems.

Watch the above video for Dr. Cail’s advice on getting a handle on COVID-related stress.

Click here for more information on Dr. Cail’s practice.

