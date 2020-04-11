Health Check: New concerns over ventilators and testing

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Doctors and researchers are struggling to understand how to best treat patients who have COVID-19.

The latest chapter in the debate concerns ventilators.

Statistically, survival rates for COVID-19 patients who were placed on ventilators is worse than medical officials expected.

Dr. Melinda Cail from Primary Health-Partners spoke with News 4 via Skype Thursday, April 9, to discuss the effectiveness of ventilators and other coronavirus concerns, including testing.

In the above video, Dr. Cail provides insight into these urgent issues.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter