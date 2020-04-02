Health Check: The latest medical information about COVID-19

The National Academy of Sciences this week released research which shows that talking – even breathing – can spread COVID-19 through the air, not just coughing and sneezing.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We learn more about coronavirus each day as the COVID-19 pandemic continues its deadly spread, but our knowledge is still limited.

Dr. Melinda Cail from Primary Health-Partners spoke with News 4's Heather Holeman about several issues concerning COVID-19.

Dr. Cail sheds light on the pandemic in the above video.

