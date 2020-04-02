Live Now
KFOR 6pm News Live

Health Check: The latest medical information about COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

The National Academy of Sciences this week released research which shows that talking – even breathing – can spread COVID-19 through the air, not just coughing and sneezing.

Data pix.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We learn more about coronavirus each day as the COVID-19 pandemic continues its deadly spread, but our knowledge is still limited.

The National Academy of Sciences this week released research which shows that talking – even breathing – can spread COVID-19 through the air, not just coughing and sneezing.

Dr. Melinda Cail from Primary Health-Partners spoke with News 4's Heather Holeman about several issues concerning COVID-19.

Dr. Cail sheds light on the pandemic in the above video.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter