Health Check: The latest medical information about COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We learn more about coronavirus each day as the COVID-19 pandemic continues its deadly spread, but our knowledge is still limited.
The National Academy of Sciences this week released research which shows that talking – even breathing – can spread COVID-19 through the air, not just coughing and sneezing.
Dr. Melinda Cail from Primary Health-Partners spoke with News 4's Heather Holeman about several issues concerning COVID-19.
Dr. Cail sheds light on the pandemic in the above video.
Continued Coronavirus Coverage