Breaking News
KFOR Interactive Radar

Health Check: Ventilators in high demand in Oklahoma during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

There is an urgent need for ventilators in Oklahoma and across the United States as more and more people become infected by COVID-19.

Data pix.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The shortage of ventilators in Oklahoma and across the United States has become a massive concern as more and more people become infected by COVID-19.

Ventilators are expensive and sophisticated machines used in intensive care units to provide critical oxygen support when patients can't breathe for themselves.

In the above video, Dr. Melinda Cail with Primary Health Partners in Edmond joins News 4 through Skype to discuss this pressing concern.

There have been eight deaths in Oklahoma related to COVID-19 as of Mach 27. So far, 322 people in the state have tested positive for the virus.

Click here for more information about Dr. Cail's practice.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter