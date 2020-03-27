Health Check: Ventilators in high demand in Oklahoma during coronavirus pandemic

There is an urgent need for ventilators in Oklahoma and across the United States as more and more people become infected by COVID-19.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The shortage of ventilators in Oklahoma and across the United States has become a massive concern as more and more people become infected by COVID-19.

Ventilators are expensive and sophisticated machines used in intensive care units to provide critical oxygen support when patients can't breathe for themselves.

In the above video, Dr. Melinda Cail with Primary Health Partners in Edmond joins News 4 through Skype to discuss this pressing concern.

There have been eight deaths in Oklahoma related to COVID-19 as of Mach 27. So far, 322 people in the state have tested positive for the virus.

