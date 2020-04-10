Health Check: Virtual mental health groups open for Oklahomans dealing with coronavirus anxiety

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Mental health has become a concern for everyone from first responders to people stuck at home with anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mental Health Association Oklahoma has organized virtual support groups to help Oklahomans who are feeling overwhelmed by the coronavirus crisis.

“We’re offering support groups via Zoom for the public, along with closed groups for first responders and frontline responders, such as homeless outreach, day center workers, shelter workers, and volunteers for response debriefing,” a Mental Health Association news release states.

The virtual support groups begin Saturday, April 11.

Click here for details on those support groups.

Dr. Rebecca Hubbard, Director of Outreach with Mental Health Association Oklahoma, joined News 4 via Skype on Friday to discuss mental health issues related to COVID-19, as well as how the support groups will help community members.

Watch the above video for Dr. Hubbard’s insight.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage