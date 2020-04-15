Health Check: Why antibody testing is a game changer for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create concern over how to stay safe, a little Alaska girl sums it up pretty plainly.

“I’m sorry if you can’t go to your playdates. Don’t go anywhere… and wash your hands. I’m serious. So you follow what I’m saying every single day,” Nova Knight, the little girl, adorably said in a video that has become popular online.

Dr. Melinda Cail also has some essential COVID-19 insight, which she shared with News 4 on Wednesday, including timely information about antibody tests and how antibodies can potentially be used as a treatment for COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Cail also discusses the virus’ peak date in Oklahoma being moved from April 22 to April 30.

Watch the above video for Dr. Cail’s insight into these urgent issues.

Go to PrimaryHealth-Partners.com for more information on Dr. Cail’s practice.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Share this story

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map

(Click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter