Health department: Confirmed COVID-19 cases grow to 8 in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahoma leaders and businesses take steps to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say the number of confirmed cases in the Sooner State continues to grow.

This weekend, health officials announced that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma has grown to eight.

So far, positive test results have been confirmed in Cleveland, Jackson, Kay, Oklahoma, Payne, and Tulsa counties.

According to health department data, the patients range in age from 20-years-old to 69-years-old.

At this point, officials are still waiting on test results for at least 12 patients.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 31: At the terminal that serves planes bound for China, people wear medical masks at John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) out of concern over the Coronavirus on January 31, 2020 in New York City. The virus, which has so far killed over 200 people and infected an estimated 9,900 people, is believed to have started in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China in December and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.