Health department data: Coronavirus test results pending for two people in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Oklahoma, health department data indicates that tests are still pending for two possible patients.

So far, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say that five people have tested negative for COVID-19 since the virus began spreading across the globe earlier this year.

“There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. The infection risk in Oklahoma remains low at this time,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said on Thursday.

According to data from the health department, two other patients are being tested for the virus. Those test results are pending.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China and has since spread to almost 80 locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.

Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Officials say you should avoid close contact with people who are sick, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands and wash your hands often with soap and water.