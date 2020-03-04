Health experts: Another Oklahoman tests negative for coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials in Oklahoma say another patient has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Last month, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that two people were being tested for the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 after showing symptoms of the virus.

Authorities announced that both patients had returned from a country that has been experiencing community transmission.

On Monday, health officials told KFOR that there are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma after one of those patients tested negative for the virus.

Authorities said they were still waiting on the test results for the other patient.

On Wednesday, officials announced that the second patient has also tested negative.

However, one other person is still being tested for the virus.

So far, the Oklahoma State Department of Health has tested six patients for the virus. Five of those patients tested negative for the virus, and the sixth patient’s results are still pending.

Health experts say patients with COVID-19 have reported illnesses that have ranged from being mildly sick to severely ill.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Officials say you should avoid close contact with people who are sick, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, and wash your hands often with soap and water.