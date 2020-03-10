Health officials: 26 people on board Grand Princess coming back to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials in Oklahoma say they are planning to monitor more than two dozen people who will be returning to the state after spending time onboard a cruise ship with coronavirus patients.

Officials say more than 3,500 passengers and crew members aboard The Grand Princess cruise ship are disembarking in San Francisco, including 21 people who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Authorities with the Oklahoma State Department of Health said that 26 of the 3,500 passengers on the ship are Oklahomans who will return to the state.

Once they are off the ship, the passengers will be screened and passengers with symptoms will be isolated.

The travelers without symptoms will be released to return to Oklahoma and will be quarantined at home.

Officials say state and county health officials will be in contact with the travelers to monitor for any potential symptoms.

The Grand Princess docked in Oakland after days of being kept at sea due to concerns over coronavirus cases onboard. (Noah Berger/AP)

According to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, the virus causes an upper respiratory infection, resulting in symptoms like a dry cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, and fever. Patients may also exhibit gastrointestinal distress or diarrhea.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.