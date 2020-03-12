Health officials: Another Oklahoma patient tests presumptive positive for coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As leaders across the state and country take precautionary measures to protect Americans from COVID-19, health officials in Oklahoma say another person has tested presumptive positive for the virus.



The first case is a Tulsa County man in his 50s, who recently traveled to Italy. The second patient is a woman in her 20s who also traveled to Italy.

Less than a week after the state's first case was announced, health department data indicates that another person has tested presumptive positive for the virus, bringing the total number of possible cases to 3.

According to Altus Air Force Base, the third patient is an active-duty U.S. Air Force Airman. According to a post by the base, the airman contracted COVID-19 after returning from leave in the greater Seattle, Washington area earlier this month.

“Right now we have one confirmed case of COVID-19 on our installation,” said Col. Matthew Leard, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander. “The health and safety of our Airmen and Families is our top priority. We will continue to work with our interagency partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and ensure our Airmen have the most up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus.”

Photo from Altus Air Force Base

Health experts say they are sending the results to the CDC for confirmation testing. At this point, local authorities are working to identify close contacts of the most recent cases.

According to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, experts are awaiting test results for 4 people. So far, 36 people have tested negative for COVID-19.

Although the spread of the virus may be scary, health experts say there is no reason to panic.

“Most of those infected to date have shown only mild symptoms,” said Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation President Stephen Prescott, M.D. “In many cases, it appears to be virtually indistinguishable from the seasonal flu.”

According to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, the virus causes an upper respiratory infection, resulting in symptoms like a dry cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, and fever. Patients may also exhibit gastrointestinal distress or diarrhea.

“Unless they’re tested, some people will get infected and won’t even realize it,” Prescott said. “They’ll just come down with what seems like a mild case of the flu, recover, and go on with their lives.”

“It’s something very, very treatable. Most of them never even end up in the doctor's office or in the hospital. They go home, they get rest, they get better,” Sen. James Lankford told KFOR.

While most patients recover from the virus on their own, experts say it is more dangerous for elderly patients and those with pre-existing conditions.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.