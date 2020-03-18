Health officials: Conoravirus cases rise to 29 in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the world watches and works to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say the number of confirmed cases in the Sooner State has grown.

On Wednesday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to health department data, the patients range in age from less than 1-year-old to 75-years-old. New data indicates that one patient is a child. However, 15 of the confirmed cases are 50-years-old or older.

At this point, officials are still waiting on test results for at least 110 patients.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China in December and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case