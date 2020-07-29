Health officials give update on COVID-19 situation at Claremore Veterans Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials gathered Tuesday to give an update on COVID-19’s impact on the Claremore Veterans Center.

Ben Robinson, the Secretary of Military and Veterans Affairs, was joined on Tuesday by Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Joel Kintsel, Oklahoma City VA Health Care System Director Wade Vlosich and Oklahoma State Department of Health Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed to provide a COVID-19 update pertaining to veterans centers, according to a news release issued from Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office.

Kintsel provided the latest information on how coronavirus is affecting residents and staff at Claremore Veterans Center.

Sixty-two residents and 21 staff members at Claremore Veterans Center have tested postive for COVID-19 since July 1.

“Of those residents, 34 are either asymptomatic or demonstrating mild symptoms, 18 are demonstrating moderate to severe symptoms, three have fully recovered and 10 residents are deceased,” the news release states.

Kintsel said that COVID-19 did not necessarily cause the death of the 10 deceased residents. He said they had previously tested positive for the virus.

The 21 staff members who tested positive are currently in isolation at their homes, according to the news release.

“Based on our contact tracing, we believe the most likely source for the virus was an asymptomatic employee who did not know they had the virus and unknowingly passed it on to a resident,” said Kintsel. “We have instituted strict infection control procedures and remain committed to working with OSDH to ensure best practices are followed regarding isolation, testing and contact tracing. With just two additional positive tests over the last 72 hours, we are hopeful this outbreak has been contained.”

Claremore Veterans Center’s third floor has been converted to a COVID-only ward to isolate residents who have COVID-19 from the rest of the population, the news release states.

Some residents who have tested positive have been transferred to local hospitals in the Claremore area and VA hospitals in Muskogee in Oklahoma City. Those residents will not return to Claremore Veterans Center until they test negative for COVID-19, according to the news release.

“Protecting the health and lives of our veterans is my top priority,” Stitt said. “I applaud the work of OSDH and ODVA to get the situation in Claremore under control, and I remain committed to providing whatever resources necessary to give our heroic veterans the care they deserve.”

An Oklahoma State Department of Health long-term care response team conducted an assessment at Claremore Veterans Center last week, and did not issue any citations for violations of long-term care facility protocols, the news release states.

“Since the onset of COVID-19, the ODVA has worked diligently with the Oklahoma State Department of Health and our partners at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to best fulfill the agency’s mission to provide our veterans with the highest quality support and care available anywhere in the nation,” Robinson said. “On March 14, we locked down our veteran centers – which was a very tough decision for us to make because it meant separating loved ones from their veterans – but we knew it was the right thing to do. As a result, we have seen limited spread of COVID-19 in a majority of our facilities across the state.”

Continued Coronavirus Coverage