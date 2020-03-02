Live Now
Health officials: One Oklahoma patient tests negative for coronavirus, other tests pending

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials in Oklahoma say another patient has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Last week, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that two people were being tested for the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 after showing symptoms of the virus.

Authorities announced that both patients had returned from a country that has been experiencing community transmission.

On Monday, health officials told KFOR that there are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma.

One of those patients tested negative for the virus, and authorities are still waiting on the other patient’s test results.

At this point, officials say they are also waiting on the test results of a third person.

