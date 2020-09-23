Hennessey Public Schools postpones football games, cancels volleyball games due to players & coaches being quarantined

HENNESSEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Hennessey Public Schools administrators are postponing upcoming football games and cancelling remaining volleyball games because several players and coaches are being quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure.

Hennessey’s football game against Perry, originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25, has been postponed indefinitely, according to a Hennessey Public Schools news release.

The Friday, Oct. 2 football game against Newkirk will be rescheduled.

A majority of Hennessey football players and several coaches were quarantined after they came into close contact with a player who tested positive for COVID-19.

Hennessey’s school volleyball team is cancelling the remainder of their games after a majority of the players and several coaches were quarantined due to close contact with a player who tested positive for COVID-19.

The volleyball team remains eligible for playoff competition.

Hennessey Public Schools has had two students and one staff member test positive for COVID-19 so far this week.

The Centers for Disease, Control and Prevention recommends that community members take the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid close contact with those who are sick.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.
• Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose.
• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.
• Stay at home, if possible.
• If you must go out, practice social distancing, leaving at least six feet between you and other people.
• Avoid gatherings that include more than 10 people.

The CDC lists the following recommendations for those who have had close contact – within 6 feet for approximately 15 minutes – with an individual who has COVID-19:

• Stay home until 14 days after last exposure and maintain social distance (at least 6 feet) from others at all times
• Self-monitor for symptoms
• Check temperature twice a day
• Watch for fever, cough, or shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19
• Avoid contact with people at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19
• Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop

