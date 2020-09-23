Hennessey Public Schools postpones football games, cancels volleyball games due to players & coaches being quarantined

HENNESSEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Hennessey Public Schools administrators are postponing upcoming football games and cancelling remaining volleyball games because several players and coaches are being quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure.

Hennessey’s football game against Perry, originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25, has been postponed indefinitely, according to a Hennessey Public Schools news release.

The Friday, Oct. 2 football game against Newkirk will be rescheduled.

A majority of Hennessey football players and several coaches were quarantined after they came into close contact with a player who tested positive for COVID-19.

Hennessey’s school volleyball team is cancelling the remainder of their games after a majority of the players and several coaches were quarantined due to close contact with a player who tested positive for COVID-19.

The volleyball team remains eligible for playoff competition.

Hennessey Public Schools has had two students and one staff member test positive for COVID-19 so far this week.

