HeyDay donates goods, pays full-time employees during closure

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – During a normal spring break, HeyDay Entertainment would be packed with kids celebrating the break from school.

This year, spring break looks a little bit different.

HeyDay, a family-run entertainment center in Bricktown, temporarily closed its doors last Sunday as a precaution due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The health of our community and our team is more important than our bottom line,” Trey Bates, owner of HeyDay, said.

Bates says he didn’t want to have to close the facility during spring break, but says it is important to contain the spread and do what is right for the community.

“This was a tough decision because we love what we do! We love seeing friends and families come together, but we feel we must do our part in keeping this community healthy,” Bates said. “We are not alarmists, but we want to make every effort to make a positive impact in our community.”

Since the doors have closed, the company donated dry goods to the Jesus House OKC.

Also, Bates says he will continue paying full-time employees during the closure.