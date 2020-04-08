Hideway Pizza delivering scores of free large pizzas to coronavirus frontline warriors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hideaway Pizza is delivering nearly 1,500 free large pizzas to the women and men who are battling COVID-19 on the frontlines.

Teams from the Oklahoma-born pizza franchise started delivering pizzas Tuesday to health care workers at hospitals in Oklahoma and Arkansas, and will continue making deliveries on Wednesday, according to a Hideaway Pizza news release.

“One of our general managers from the Cherry St. store asked if she could donate some pizzas to her sister working as an ER nurse at OSU Medical Center because they have been working hard through all this. She wanted to do something nice for her. That got us thinking about what we could do to help since many of our employees have family in the medical fields on the frontlines. After talking with our staff we decided to try and do this for as many hospitals as possible,” said Darren Lister, Hideaway co-owner.

The pizzas are being delivered from the 19 Hideaway locations across Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Most of the pizzas were delivered Tuesday.

"We are breaking the orders up into two different times for lunch and dinner so that we can try and reach everybody at the hospitals or at least in the departments they are trying to feed,” Lister said.

It's all about giving back and showing solidarity with the women and men who are working so hard to take care of community members during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lister said.

“We have been very fortunate that Oklahoma and Arkansas have supported us so we just wanted to Pay it Forward to the ones who are helping fight this terrible virus, working to keep everyone safe. Plus this gives our teams the opportunities to give back because the communities have supported us through this crisis. Our teams are all very excited about being a part of this effort and want to help in any way they can,” Lister said. “We are all in this together. As much as this is for the medical workers, it’s really for our teams as well so they can feel good about doing good for their community. Hideaway has always worked on the premise that we choose to do things because they are right thing to do, and we hope that our pizza and our employees’ enthusiasm to do this helps the medical community know we appreciate what they are doing for us every day.”

