Hobby Lobby distribution still open amid COVID-19 pandemic

Note on Hobby Lobby door

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — After several days of hearing from Hobby Lobby employees concerned the company isn’t closing stores and the distribution center amid the COVID-19 pandemic, stores are now closed after Gov. Stitt signed an executive memorandum.

However, distribution center employees told KFOR that some buildings are still operating business as usual.

After Gov.Kevin Stitt signed an executive memorandum on Tuesday, closing all non-essential businesses in counties with positive COVID-19 cases, Hobby Lobby appears to have closed down its Oklahoma stores.

Employees of Hobby Lobby reached out to KFOR, concerned that the distribution center is still keeping business as usual, with hundreds of employees allegedly still on the property.

When asked how they are considered essential, these employees claim their managers had no answer for them.

KFOR has been trying to contact Hobby Lobby corporate offices all week with some questions about their response to the pandemic, and we haven’t heard back.

