Hobby Lobby employees dismayed stores, distribution center still open amid COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -- News 4 continues to hear from employees of Hobby Lobby's distribution center about concerns that the company hasn't shutdown operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know how to survive in a time like this, but I can't do it if I’m at work,” a Hobby Lobby distribution center employee, who wanted to remain anonymous, told News 4.

Fighting back tears, that employee talked to News 4 over the phone on Tuesday about the company's decision to keep stores and the distribution center open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It would be a totally different story if we were providing essential items. Items to benefit our doctors, our nurses, the hospitals, not pushing out wall decor,” she said.

Another employee of the distribution center also called News 4 with the same concerns about COVID-19 spreading if large groups continue to gather, for any reason.

“I think it’s insane that this is a Christian company [and] we’re still running [with] 4,000 employees coming to work every day,” she said. “We’re around so many people, and everybody is touching everything you know, boxes and going to the restroom.”

Countless emails with these same concerns have been sent to News 4.

While many other non-essential stores have shut down, Hobby Lobby sent employees a letter last week, saying in part, "We serve a God who will guide us through this storm."

“It’s really disheartening to me that you are making these people choose either a paycheck or their health,” one employee said.

News 4 contacted the company with questions Monday and again on Tuesday through their media request form online and social media. We have not received a response.

“I would appreciate if our job would comprehend the [necessity] of being at home with your family right now because that’s truly what’s important, not pushing out wall decor,” one employee said.

Employees tell News 4 that on Monday, some employees were given the option to go home if they choose to do so with no pay.

