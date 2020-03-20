Holdenville police: We will assist truck drivers with getting food

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma police department is thinking outside the box to help those who may face problems with restaurant closures due to COVID-19.

Holdenville police say if you are a truck driver, and need to take time off the road in Holdenville, they will help you with getting food.

Due to the pandemic and emergency declarations, restaurants have limited their dining room access or closed temporarily.

This makes it harder for those who drive semis to find a place to eat.

Holdenville police say they will get something for truck drivers, or give the driver a ride through the nearest drive-thru.

If police are unable to assist, they will find someone who can.

Holdenville police can be reached at (405) 379-6627.