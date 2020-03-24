Breaking News
Closings and Delays
graphic saying latest coronavirus coverage
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronavirus hotline number

Hospitals postpone elective, non-emergent surgeries to preserve equipment

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As doctors and nurses across Oklahoma are concerned about the shortage of personal protective equipment in the fight against COVID-19, several hospitals are doing their part to preserve the equipment they have.

HPI-Community Hospital, like many other small hospitals and surgery centers, often deals with outpatient surgeries and procedures that are not urgently needed.

With an extreme supply shortage of personal protective equipment, HPI officials announced that they felt it would be irresponsible to continue to use supplies on elective or non-emergent surgical cases and procedures.

At this point, HPI-Community Hospital is postponing all elective or non-emergent surgeries and procedures at all facilities. Officials say they are evaluating its staffing and supplies in order to help INTEGRIS combat the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“It was the right thing to do for our patients and the public to conserve resources to be utilized where they are needed most. I am extremely proud of our HPI family whose support has been unwavering during this unprecedented time,” said Dr. Kim King, HPI’s CMO.

Hospital officials are asking all Oklahomans, including patients and other hospitals and surgery centers, to follow suit and delay surgeries and procedures that aren’t necessary in order to protect the public and conserve resources for critically ill patients.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter