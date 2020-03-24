Hospitals postpone elective, non-emergent surgeries to preserve equipment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As doctors and nurses across Oklahoma are concerned about the shortage of personal protective equipment in the fight against COVID-19, several hospitals are doing their part to preserve the equipment they have.

HPI-Community Hospital, like many other small hospitals and surgery centers, often deals with outpatient surgeries and procedures that are not urgently needed.

With an extreme supply shortage of personal protective equipment, HPI officials announced that they felt it would be irresponsible to continue to use supplies on elective or non-emergent surgical cases and procedures.

At this point, HPI-Community Hospital is postponing all elective or non-emergent surgeries and procedures at all facilities. Officials say they are evaluating its staffing and supplies in order to help INTEGRIS combat the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“It was the right thing to do for our patients and the public to conserve resources to be utilized where they are needed most. I am extremely proud of our HPI family whose support has been unwavering during this unprecedented time,” said Dr. Kim King, HPI’s CMO.

Hospital officials are asking all Oklahomans, including patients and other hospitals and surgery centers, to follow suit and delay surgeries and procedures that aren’t necessary in order to protect the public and conserve resources for critically ill patients.