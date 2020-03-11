Live Now
Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo closed over coronavirus concern

Coronavirus

Photo goes with story

Photo credit Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Facebook page.

HOUSTON, Texas (KFOR) – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been closed down over coronavirus concerns.

Livestock Show & Rodeo officials announced on the rodeo’s official Facebook page that rodeo grounds will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.

“In the interest of public health, the City of Houston and the Houston Health Department have ordered the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ to close. The grounds will close at 4 p.m. The Rodeo will respectfully and dutifully comply with the City’s order.

The Rodeo is deeply saddened; however, the safety and well-being of our guests and our community is our top priority. Out of precaution, the City has decided that this is the best course of action for our community.

A ticket refund process is still in the works and will be communicated once it is finalized.

For more information regarding this announcement, visit rodeohouston.com/2020

The event was scheduled to run from March 3-22.

Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

