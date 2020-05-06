How Oklahoma prisons are coping with COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There has been concern that a COVID-19 outbreak could happen in Oklahoma prisons, but state prisons have avoided becoming coronavirus hotbeds.

So far, nine Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and only two inmates have tested positive. Both inmate cases were isolated and did not spread.

ODOC Director Scott Crow joined KFOR via Skype on Tuesday to discuss how COVID-19 is impacting prisons and how prison officials are responding.

Watch the above video for Crow’s information about COVID-19 in prisons.

