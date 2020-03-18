How to combat the coronavirus’ impact on families affected by Alzheimer’s Disease

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is causing disruptions to normal routines and requiring many people to isolate, particularly higher risk individuals like senior citizens with Alzheimer’s disease, so the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is reminding family caregivers that its Helpline remains open seven days a week to provide guidance and information about coronavirus prevention tips, handling isolation and caring for their loved ones.

“Families across the country caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease are having to make changes and adaptations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. While the coronavirus is forcing many of them to isolate, it doesn’t mean they are alone,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “Whether they have questions about safeguarding their loved one’s health, addressing isolation, making alternative care arrangements or just someone to talk to, licensed social workers are available to help.”

The AFA Helpline is staffed entirely by licensed social workers trained in dementia care who can assist callers with topics/questions such as:

What kind of activities can I keep my loved one engaged in to combat isolation?

How do I respond if my loved one asks about all the sudden changes in their daily routine?

What methods can I use to make sure that my home is properly clean?

What are some steps caregivers can take to care for themselves? What can they do if they are stressed or overwhelmed?

Should we still keep our medical appointments and visit pharmacies for prescriptions?

Is it advisable to have family members from out of town visit the person?

Should I be wearing a facemask? If so, when?

What items should I have in my home to be prepared?

Should I start refilling prescriptions sooner than normal?

Families can connect with the AFA Helpline in any of the following ways:

Via phone by calling 866-232-8484

Web chat by visiting www.alzfdn.org and clicking on the blue and white chat icon on the lower right hand corner of the page

Sending a text message to 646-586-5283

The web and text chat features are available in more than 90 languages.