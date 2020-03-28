How to continue social distancing while still having fun with family & friends

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health is sharing creative ideas for how you can stay connected to your family and friends while still abiding by social distancing rules.

Social distancing is essential to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but it doesn’t mean you have to lose touch and stop having fun with the people you care about.

“Social distancing is so important for the people in our lives who are at high risk for complications from COVID-19,” an OSDH news release states.

OSDH lists the following guidelines for social distancing while outside:

Maintain at least 6 feet between you and others outside your family unit.

After returning home, wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

No congregating in groups of 10 or more.

No team sports or sports requiring sharing of equipment.

No close contact with individuals outside your family unit.

The Department of Health wants you to keep doing your part in stopping coronavirus’ spread by continuing to social distance yourself from others. But the department also wants you to stay connected with others.

Here are some ways in which people across the nation are staying connected while still keeping a safe distance from one another:

A neighborhood Facebook page created a Netflix party link using a chrome extension to have a movie night with everyone safely sitting in their own homes, but chatting throughout the evening. Instructions available here.

Plan to join DJ D-Nice’s Self-Quarantine Dance Party and dance the night (or afternoon) away with your favorite celebrities.

Kids anxious for a playdate? Take a virtual tour of a museum with friends and live chat your impressions. Check out a list of virtual tours here.

For extra insight into the importance of social distancing, this simulation shows you how social distancing will help stop coronavirus from further spreading.

