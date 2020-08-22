Hundreds pack Twin Peaks for car meetup, COVID-19 precautions ignored

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro restaurant was filled to the brim with people Thursday night.

Twin Peaks on Memorial and May in Oklahoma City packed its parking lot with hundreds for a car meetup.

The event was posted on Facebook by a group called “The One Percent,” who says they’re a “small group of automotive enthusiasts.” They promised different vendors and custom cars.

The group who showed up Thursday was nowhere near small.

Social distancing was not enforced and masks were few and far between.

Event info posted on Facebook shows the event has happened monthly throughout the entire pandemic.

KFOR visited Twin Peaks Friday afternoon and asked the manager if there were any COVID-19 precautions taken.

The manager said, “All I can do is get your information and pass it on to our owner.”

The owner never called.

The manager was also asked if the event was sponsored by Twin Peaks.

He answered, “There are car clubs who come together and sponsor.”

We also reached out to Twin Peaks corporate offices, but our calls were not returned.

KFOR reached out to The One Percent, but the message wasn’t returned.

