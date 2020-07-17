‘I could feel my body dying’: St Anthony employee battling COVID-19 and pneumonia in the ICU

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro medical worker went from working in a hospital to being a patient herself after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Forty-five-year-old LaTonya Jacobs was admitted to the ICU at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City over the weekend.

Her husband soon became sick and was admitted to the COVID-19 floor.

LaTonya says she came down with the following symptoms all at once about a week ago: chills, fever, headache and joint pain. Then, things took a turn for the worse.

“I am happy to be alive,” LaTonya Jacobs said. “I almost didn’t make it.”

LaTonya Jacobs says she was knocking on death’s door when she forced herself to drive to the Emergency Room on Saturday.

“I could feel my body dying,” Jacobs said.

LaTonya says she stayed up all night with her mom praying she would make it to morning.

“I was telling her please just take care of my kids,” Jacobs said.

LaTonya FaceTimed KFOR from the St. Anthony ICU. She’s been working at that same hospital for 16 years as a physical therapist.

Now, the 45 year-old and mother of eight is a patient herself.

Her lungs collapsed, she was unable to sleep and her appetite was gone.

But her friends and colleagues were by her side the whole time like Carletta Jackson, who is also a doctor in Physical Therapy seeing COVID-19 patients for months.

“There’s not a lot that bothers me, but that made my heart drop,” Carletta said.

On top of everything, LaTonya’s husband is also sick on the COVID-19 floor. The couple is now under the same roof but in different beds.

“COVID-19 is real and it doesn’t take long to wipe you out,” Jacobs said. “People that don’t even know me have loved on me.”

LaTonya did get a plasma donation. She tells KFOR it has helped tremendously and she’s feeling better. Her husband is also on the road to recovery.

