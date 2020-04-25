‘I didn’t quit, they fired me.’ Noble healthcare worker in direct contact with COVID-19 denied quarantine

NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Noble worker says she was let go from the nursing home she was working for because she wasn’t allowed to go into quarantine.

“I always went to work in a happy, good mood, always went to work smiling,” said Lilly Parks.

Parks says she’s not smiling now, and she’s also not going to work.

“I didn’t quit. They fired me,” said Parks.

Before COVID-19, she worked for the Noble Health Care Center as a nurse’s assistant.

In early April, the virus creeped into her nursing home.

“We had two positive cases of COVID-19,” said Parks.

Parks says one of those patients was in direct contact with Parks and she wasn’t wearing PPE.

“At that time, we didn’t have masks or anything to us. We just had our regular precautions,” said Parks.

Her husband has cancer and COPD. For him, the virus could be deadly. Parks says if she was infected, more patients could be at risk too.

“It’d be safer for me to be home, quarantine myself and get tested before I went back,” said Parks.

She says she planned to use her vacation and sick time to quarantine for 14 days, but her bosses didn’t like her idea, telling her vacation time wasn’t an option.

“They did not like the whole idea. They didn’t really care,” said Parks.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, if you’ve been in close contact with someone with COVID-19, you shouldn’t go to work for 14 days.

“You have a choice. It’s get sick and get your family sick or lose your job,” said Parks.

With no paycheck and nowhere left to turn, Parks says she’s looking for a new job now. She even paid more than $100 for a COVID-19 test to show she’s now negative for the virus, but the nursing home wouldn’t take her back.

“I do plan on going back… just wish it was at the same place I was working,” said Parks.

KFOR also reached out to Noble Health Care Center, but they would not comment on Parks’ situation. They did say screening protocols are in place for employees.

