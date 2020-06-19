‘I remember being carried through the ER doors and that was it.’ Ponca City COVID-19 survivor recalls months of fighting for his life

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Ponca City man is back at home after battling COVID-19 for months and ready to share his story.

Sixty-nine-year-old Geoffrey Cowan was one of the first confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

“We love dill in our cooking,” Geoffrey Cowan said.

Geoffrey took KFOR on a tour of what he calls his favorite place in the world – his backyard garden.

“Those things stabilize me, and I didn’t have those,” Cowan said.

His view for 51 days while fighting COVID-19 was a hospital wall.

“I got depressed,” Cowan said. “I was crying three or four times a day,” Cowan said.

Cowan says he barely remembers anything. He remembers faint hallucinations while he was hooked up to a breathing machine.

Back in March, the 69-year-old went from thinking he had the flu to a medically-induced coma.

“I remember being carried through the ER doors and that was it,” Cowan said.

Cowan had to rely on a ventilator for a month.

His wife, Steffi, also tested positive for COVID-19 and spent time in the same hospital herself.

“We truly believe it all was a miracle,” Steffi Cowan said.

Then, against all odds, Geoffrey woke up.

He was released and sent to a recovery center in Tulsa after losing 30 pounds.

Geoffrey says he still battles vivid dreams, like one where he’s at war.

“I was under attack,” Cowan said. “That’s a metaphor because I was under attack by the COVID.”

Geoffrey is still going to physical therapy appointments, working on regaining his strength. Doctors say his recovery could last up to a year.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage