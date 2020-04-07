“I still get to be near my family,” Generous Oklahomans helping healthcare workers protect their families from COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - After a long day on the frontlines of fighting COVID-19, many healthcare workers say they are not going home because they don't want to risk infecting their families with the virus.

A Facebook group called "RVs for MDs to Fight the Corona Virus" is helping these frontline fighters make these hard times a little easier.

Brandon Yaws is a nurse tech in the metro area, and he says he's gone to great lengths to avoid bring the virus home to his family.

“I had a neighbor lend me a tent and everything, so I stayed in that for a few days to stay away from my family, unfortunately,” Yaws told KFOR. "A lot of people are sleeping in their garages, in their living rooms, hotel rooms, Airbnbs and such.”

Yaws says he started looking for other places to stay when the pandemic started. He couldn't pay full price for a hotel room long term, but then he found the "RVs for MDs to Fight the Corona Virus" page.

Through the group, he was able to connect with a family from Tulsa that had a travel trailer they weren't using.

“They’ve said they are going to fix everything free of charge for me, and they would even hook it up," Brandon said. “It’s not my home but it is basically another home for me. It’s something I feel comfortable in after a long shift of dealing with COVID patients.”

Thanks to the kindness of strangers, Yaws will soon have a trailer parked in his driveway so he can have a place to go after work without putting his family in danger.

“They are taking a big stress away," he said. "I still get to be near my family."