“I thought it was allergies at first,” Norman woman tests positive for COVID-19, Mayor enforces more restrictions on businesses

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) - A 32-year-old Cleveland County woman tested positive for coronavirus after thinking it was only allergies.

Brooke Russell says it started out with drainage and a sore throat, but quickly turned symptoms of COVID-19.

“I thought it was allergies at first," Brooke Russell said.

Russell's sickness became unbearable within days. She was running a 101 degree fever and then her chest tightened up.

“I think that is the scariest part," Russell said.

The 32-year-old metro realtor was in and out of the country before the outbreak, ultimately deciding it was time to go to Norman Regional where she got a big sigh of relief.

“I was feeling silly and guilty because I was like I just wasted a test," Russell said.

All preliminary tests came back negative, but late last week a call came in.

“She said 'no ma'am, you are positive for COVID-19' and I just started crying and freaking out," Russell said.

Now, Russell is in quarantine inside her home.

She is one of 16 cases in Cleveland County.

At least two of them come from the OU campus just down the road. The university announced over the weekend all students living on campus needed to move out.

"This is a big deal," Norman Mayor Breea Clark said. "Please stay home, seriously."

Norman Mayor Breea Clark is attracting attention after calling out Governor Kevin Stitt on social media for not doing enough.

With no sign of a statewide shutdown in Oklahoma, Clark tweeted: "We should be coming together as a state, not as a piecemeal effort city by city. This inaction will cost Oklahoman's their lives."

As we see the numbers rise, I will be updating our emergency declaration with new guidelines," Mayor Clark said.

Monday Mayor Clark enforced stricter guidelines: all Norman barber shops, beauty salons, health clubs, spas, and nail salons are closed.

Meanwhile, Russell is bound to her home as the severity continues to sink in.

“That’s why I feel so crappy because I didn’t take it so seriously," Russell said. "So now if one of my friends gets sick, it will be on me.”

Norman Regional announced it's also in need of medical supplies including masks, hand sanitizers, and gowns if you are willing to donate.