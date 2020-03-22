Illinois, Louisiana join list of states that have issued stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Several states have issued orders restricting movement of residents in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Current restrictions include the three biggest cities in the United States — New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. The orders affect more than 70 million people.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s “stay-at-home” order is set to begin Saturday afternoon and go until April . According to WGN, the order will mean residents can still go to the grocery stores, put gas in their cars, take walks outside and make pharmacy runs.

All local roads, including the interstate highways and tollways, will remain open to traffic, as well. Delivery works should still report to work, the governor said.

Businesses such as gyms, spas, salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors must close by Saturday.

On Sunday, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statewide “stay at home” order.

The order itself is slated to go into effect at 5 p.m. on March 23, according to WGNO. The order will stay in place through Monday. April 13.

