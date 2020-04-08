Infant Crisis Services in need of matching donations to provide families help during coronavirus pandemic

Toxic heavy metals damaging to your baby’s brain development are likely in the baby food you are feeding your infant, according to a new investigation published Thursday.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Infant Crisis Services is working during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide essential services for babies and toddlers, but they need donations to continue.

Infant Crisis Services provides essential items to families with babies and toddlers in times of crisis.

The nonprofit’s clientele has grown during the coronavirus crisis. Now, they’re in need of donations to continue providing core items, which include a week’s worth of diapers, wipes, formula and food for children, according to a news release issued by the nonprofit.

“With many parents currently out of work and store inventory uncertain, the number of new clients we’re seeing has increased dramatically,” said Miki Farris, Executive Director and Co-Founder.

An anonymous donor recently offered to match all donations in April up to $30,000. You can donate to Infant Crisis Services by going to www.infantcrisis.org and clicking the donate button. Also, checks can be mailed to Infant Crisis Services, 4224 N. Lincoln Blvd., OKC, 73105.

ICF is privately funded and receives no state or government support.

Staff are serving clients from a drive-thru at the North Lincoln Boulevard location, according to the news release.

ICF went to drive-thru service in mid-March in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and has served over 1,000 children since then.

“Infant Crisis Services was founded in 1984 with the mission of serving babies and toddlers in times of crisis. That mission remains today and is even more needed during this difficult time,” the news release states.

