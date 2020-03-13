Inmate visitation to cease across Oklahoma prisons for COVID-19 concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In an effort to keep staff members and inmates safe, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections is canceling all visitation and volunteer access to facilities.

Officials say the decision is necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 inside a facility.

Authorities with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced that they are taking a number of proactive steps to prevent the introduction and spread of the novel coronavirus inside facilities.

Officials say they are screening all new inmates for symptoms of COVID-19 and suspending all inmate security movements. Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

ODOC understands the importance of inmates connecting with family members and is working to expand options to allow such interactions.

Each week, the agency director will reassess the need to keep visitors and volunteers from entering facilities.

For up-to-date information, call (405) 425-2556.