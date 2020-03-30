INTEGRIS: 22 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in system; two patients have died

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with INTEGRIS say they are continuing to take steps to better prepare for the possible influx of patients that COVID-19 may bring.

On Monday, INTEGRIS announced there are 22 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the INTEGRIS system. INTEGRIS has had two patients die from the illness.

Officials say they are reviewing and practicing processes for sheltering confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients in the event of a weather emergency.

INTEGRIS is also suspending the following elective procedures: In-house sleep studies (home studies will remain), Holter Monitor Testing and Pulmonary Function Tests.