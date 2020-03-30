Breaking News
KFOR Interactive Radar
Live Now
KFOR Afternoon News

INTEGRIS: 22 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in system; two patients have died

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with INTEGRIS say they are continuing to take steps to better prepare for the possible influx of patients that COVID-19 may bring.

On Monday, INTEGRIS announced there are 22 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the INTEGRIS system. INTEGRIS has had two patients die from the illness.

Officials say they are reviewing and practicing processes for sheltering confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients in the event of a weather emergency.

INTEGRIS is also suspending the following elective procedures: In-house sleep studies (home studies will remain), Holter Monitor Testing and Pulmonary Function Tests.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter