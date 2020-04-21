INTEGRIS Health rolls out universal COVID-19 screenings for all inpatients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials at a local healthcare system say they are taking precautions to make sure that asymptomatic carriers don’t spread COVID-19 to other patients.

Beginning Monday, INTEGRIS Health began rolling out universal COVID-19 screening for all inpatients at hospitals.

Officials say any hospital patient seeking treatment at an INTEGRIS facility will be screened for the virus.

Right now, emergency room patients are screened before they can be admitted to the hospital. Patients scheduled for surgery or a procedure will be screened 48 hours before their actual appointment.

Officials say they hope to identify asymptomatic carriers who are unknowingly spreading the infection.

“Detecting individuals who are infected but showing no symptoms will help further protect our patients, family members, caregivers and the community at large,” an update from INTEGRIS read.