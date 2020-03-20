INTEGRIS in urgent need of mask & other medical supply donations to combat COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center in urgent need of medical supply donations – masks especially – as the coronavirus pandemic rapidly grows.

“As caregivers we are usually the ones providing assistance, but due to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and a worldwide shortage of medical supplies – we are the ones now asking for help,” an INTEGRIS news release states.

INTEGRIS personnel are asking community members to donate the following items:

Masks – “This is our #1 Need. Dust masks, painter masks, construction masks, surgical masks. We can use them all.”

Nitrile gloves

Eye protection

Impermeable gowns

Touchless thermometers

Hand sanitizer

Bleach wipes

Disinfectant wipes

“We know these items are scarce right now, but this type of personal protective equipment (PPE) is the only barrier between us and the disease. We need it to not only protect ourselves – but the community at large,” the news release states.

Community members can donate the above items in the East Parking Lot of INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center, located at 3300 N.W. Expressway in Oklahoma City.

Donations will be collected from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, Saturday, March 21, and Monday, March 23.

“Thank you for assisting us in this fight,” the news release states.

