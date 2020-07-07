INTEGRIS to open Portland campus in response to COVID-19 patient surge

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center will open its Portland campus in Oklahoma City to treat COVID-19 patients as hospitalizations surge.

INTEGRIS’ Northwest Expressway campus is experiencing capacity constraints, according to Brooke Cayot, media relations lead for the hospital.

“To continue caring for our patients with non-COVID-19 needs and the growing number of COVID-19 patients, we have decided to open our Portland campus,” Cayot said in an email to KFOR.

State officials chose INTEGRIS’ Portland campus in April to be a component of the state’s Level 2 Surge Plan.

The state terminated the lease at the end of May after it appeared that Oklahoma would not be experiencing a significant surge. The termination went into effect on June 30, according to Cayot.

However, Integris gave the state a “reactivation option” that could be exercised anytime through the end of the year since COVID-19’s course could not be predicted, Cayot said.

“While no new agreement has yet been reached with the state, INTEGRIS Health will be opening beds at the Portland campus later today to serve the COVID-19 patient needs,” Cayot said.

Oklahoma State Department of Health officials say 426 people are currently hospitalized in the state with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19.

OSDH reported on Tuesday an increase of 858 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, or a 5.2% jump. The state has had 17,220 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

Oklahoma City alone has had 3,022 cases and 63 deaths since March.

Hospital officials will continue discussing community health needs with state officials, Cayot said.

