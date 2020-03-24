Breaking News
INTEGRIS: We have reached capacity of hand-sewn masks, but other items are needed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with INTEGRIS say even though they have reached their capacity of hand-sewn masks, they still need other items.

INTEGRIS is in need of medical supply donations as the coronavirus pandemic rapidly grows.

The following items are needed:

  • Hand sanitizer
  • Bleach wipes
  • Disinfectant wipes
  • Nitrile gloves
  • Eye protection
  • Impermeable gowns
  • Touchless thermometers
  • N95 masks

Hand sanitizer and wipes are needed the most.

The hand-sewn masks will be washed and used for patients and caregivers who do not provide direct patient care.

“We want to thank the community for its overwhelming response to our call for donated items,” said officials with INTEGRIS. “In true Oklahoma fashion, many of you came to our aid with a variety of different supplies. We wholeheartedly appreciate your generosity in this unprecedented time.”

You can drop off donations at INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center, in the east parking lot, and INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center, in the northeast parking lot on the following dates:

  • March 24; 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • March 26; 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • March 28; 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • March 31; 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • April 2; 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • April 4; 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

