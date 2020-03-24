Breaking News
Closings and Delays
graphic saying latest coronavirus coverage
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronavirus hotline number

Interactive map shows COVID-19 testing vs. confirmed cases by state

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WAVY) – This interactive database created by WAVY.com reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date.

The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information.

The data is collected directly from each state’s official department of health website.

The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state’s official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Latest News

More News

Popular

Border Report

More Border Report

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter